Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Black Raspberry” Coming Soon

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature is making waves with its sustainable ethos and eco-friendly design. This year, sneaker enthusiasts can anticipate the arrival of the "Black Raspberry" colorway, adding a touch of style and sustainability to their collection. Crafted with a white base and adorned with purple leather overlays, these sneakers offer a striking aesthetic that's both versatile and eye-catching. As part of Nike's commitment to sustainability, the Dunk Low Next Nature incorporates recycled materials and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.

The combination of the white base and purple leather overlays creates a visually captivating look that's sure to turn heads. Whether you're hitting the streets or making a statement on social media, these sneakers offer a perfect blend of style and sustainability. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature delivers on performance as well. Featuring responsive cushioning and a supportive fit, these sneakers ensure comfort and support with every step. Whether you're running errands or hanging out with friends, the Dunk Low Next Nature is ready to keep up with your active lifestyle.

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Tennis Classic” Release Details Revealed

"Black Raspberry" Nike Dunk Low Next Nature

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The upper features a white leather base with purple leather overlays that include the Nike Swoosh. Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heel. Finally, the sneakers have purple insoles that feature Nike's "Move To Zero" logo, and Nike's branding to move to zero carbon and waste in the future.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Black Raspberry” will be released this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Max 1 x PHANTACi “Grand Piano” Friends And Family Pair

[Via]