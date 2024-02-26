Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Black/Velvet Brown” Coming Soon

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature is a testament to sustainable sneaker design, crafted from eco-friendly materials. This silhouette embodies Nike's commitment to reducing environmental impact without compromising on style or performance. In the upcoming "Black/Velvet Brown" colorway, the Dunk Low Next Nature exudes sophistication and versatility. The black base provides a sleek canvas, while the velvet brown accents add depth and richness to the design. With sustainability at its core, the Dunk Low Next Nature incorporates recycled fabrics and plant-based dyes.

Each element is carefully selected to minimize environmental footprint while maximizing durability and comfort. This eco-conscious approach extends beyond the design process to the wearer's experience. The Dunk Low Next Nature offers a stylish and guilt-free option for sneaker enthusiasts who prioritize sustainability without sacrificing aesthetic appeal. Whether you're hitting the streets or making a fashion statement, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature in "Black/Velvet Brown" delivers on both style and sustainability. Stay tuned for the release date and availability of this eco-friendly sneaker silhouette.

"Black/Velvet Brown" Nike Dunk Low Next Nature

The sneakers feature a light brown rubber sole and a black midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a black leather base, with velvet brown leather overlays. A white Nike Swoosh is located on the sides. Also, white Nike branding is on the tongues and brown Nike branding is on the heels. Finally, note that these sneakers are releasing as a WMNS exclusive. This means only women's sizing will be available.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Black/Velvet Brown” will be released in the spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

