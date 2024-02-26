Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Steel Grey” Returning Very Soon

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is gearing up for the release of its "Steel Grey" colorway. However, controversy surrounds this launch as Kanye West, the creator of the Yeezy line, disavowed any involvement with these particular colorways. In a statement, West expressed frustration, claiming that he never designed these colorways and is not receiving any compensation from their sales. He further stated that Adidas is pursuing legal action against him in relation to these unauthorized releases.

Despite the disassociation from Kanye West, the "Steel Grey" colorway is generating buzz among sneaker enthusiasts. The sleek and versatile design of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, coupled with the understated grey hue, promises to make this release a sought-after addition to any sneaker collection. While the controversy surrounding these shoes may deter some buyers, others are drawn to the allure of owning a piece of sneaker history, regardless of the circumstances. As the release date approaches, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Steel Grey" remains a topic of discussion within the sneaker community, highlighting the complex relationship between creators, brands, and consumers.

"Steel Grey" Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2

Image via Yeezy

The sneakers feature an Adidas Boost sole and a grey rubber sole and midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are constructed from Steel Grey Primeknit. Also, a darker grey streak is found on the sides. Also, Steel Grey laces are present and a grey heel tab is also present.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Steel Grey” will be released on February 29th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

