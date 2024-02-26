Kanye West Slams Adidas For Bringing Back Yeezy 350 Inventory

Kanye West took to Instagram on Monday to slam Adidas for continuing to sell inventory of the Yeezy Boost 350 after their fallout. The sneaker appeared on the Adidas Confirmed app, earlier this week, with an initial draw scheduled for 8:10 AM, MST on Feb. 29. Ye shared a screenshot of the announcement of their availability while explaining that he isn't getting paid for their sales.

"Anybody who loves Ye would not buy these fake Yeezys," he wrote. "I never made these color ways I’m not getting paid off of them and adidas is suing me. All these celebrities and the public will stand against a T shirt or the color of my hat but when yall see me have my children hidden from me or see an actual Fortune 500 company rape one of your heroes in real life don’t nobody say nothing or do nothing. As far as the system goes What yall gone do now Take my album down again Freeze my accounts again Threaten people to not work with me again. All the new non approved 350’s are cooorny and everybody know the 350 been corny."

BARCELONA, CATALONIA, SPAIN - 2019/06/07: A young man shows off his new Yeezy Boost model designed by Kanye West. The German manufacturer of sports shoes Adidas has launched the limited edition of the Yeezy Boost 350 sports shoe model designed by rapper Kanye West. The limited production of this model has made many young people crowd in front of stores and resellers to be one of the lucky ones. (Photo by Paco Freire/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

After working with the rapper for a number of years, Adidas cut ties with West in 2022 following one of his various antisemitic tirades from the time. The following year, the brand announced it would continue selling the remaining Yeezy inventory, which is worth about $1.3 billion, and donate the proceeds to charity. We've included a screenshot of West's response in case he decides to remove it. Check it out below. He also has since posted a video explaining the situation in further detail.

Kanye West Calls Out Adidas

The grey version of the Yeezy Boost 350 will sell for $230. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

