Kanye West Restocks YZY GAP Collab Items For $20 Each

Kanye West is apparently making a lot of money off of Yeezy right now following a Super Bowl ad and a brand-new album with Ty Dolla $ign. Moreover, he recently brought back items from his YZY GAP collab on his website, selling hoodies, sweatpants, and the like for $20 each. This led to a big sales spike due to previously high-priced items getting a significant cut, so it's natural to assume that this wouldn't be the end of this strategy. Whether or not the Chicago creative's extracurricular behavior and statements holds you back from copping a piece or two is a personal decision. However, it's clearly not one that concerned a lot of fans who contributed to this success.

Furthermore, Ye's profits from the release of Vultures, and those belonging to Ty Dolla, seem quite impressive. According to a Billboard estimate, their independent drop has resulted in almost a million in profits for them without having to give any cuts to a record label. Despite the promotional and marketing power behind the album lessening, fans still took the project to No. 1 on the publication's albums chart. We'll have to see just how much more success it finds in the near future.

Kanye West Brings Back YZY GAP With A Price Cut

Both artists had pretty cut-and-dry reactions to hitting this top spot, which points to the misleading nature of this "independent" claim. While nonetheless impressive, it's also the kind of thing that only massive artists can pull off without hurting their pockets in the long run. Although it would be great to see more artists find more freedom within their label contracts and release limitations, it seems like only artists like Kanye West have the pockets and reach to sidestep this outright. Perhaps we can start thinking not just about how artists can reach this at an individual level, but also about how they can support each other and create wider change.

Meanwhile, do you think you'll cop some of these new (well, restocked) YZY GAP drops? Are you heading to one of their European listening parties this week?

