Lil Tjay Thinks Him & Kanye West Should Collab On "VULTURES," Talks Avoiding Cancel Culture

"You only canceled if you cancel yourself if you allow them to cancel you." Those were the words of New York rapper and singer Lil Tjay. According to AllHipHop, TMZ caught him at the airport to talk about Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's controversial album VULTURES 1. Outside of the quality of the music and its rollout, the main reason why this LP is receiving backlash is because of its creator. It makes sense, especially because of Ye's comments about antisemitism and his questionable actions online with his wife Bianca Censori. Music listeners have been at war over whether this album is good or not. But, Lil Tjay sees VULTURES as a huge success.

Tjay went on to talk about how cancel culture is more so about what each individual feels. "I feel like n****s can't cancel me, n****s can't cancel nobody—all they can do is block you out of they world, and they world is limited to what they do." That ability to block out the noise allowed Kanye and Ty to nonchalantly go number one. On top of that, they did it without a major label as well, being exclusively released through YZY.

Lil Tjay Praises Kanye

That is another reason why Lil Tjay feels VULTURES did so well. Even with the lack of label support, the fans did enough to run up the streams and sales. Tjay said, "I think that label s*** help. I think if he had some support he probably would’ve did triple the numbers." All that respect for Ye even led him to end the interview with a request to be added to VULTURES. "So Kanye, put me on that s*** though." he certainly put the message out a huge platform, so there is good chance this could happen.

