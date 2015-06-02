collaborate
- MusicLil Tjay Thinks Him & Kanye West Should Collab On "VULTURES," Talks Avoiding Cancel CultureWould these two sound good on a track together? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicMetro Boomin Reveals Desire To Work With Jay-Z And OthersThis would be one epic collab. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKiller Mike Shares Surprising Revelation About JAY-Z's "Poppin’ Tags" CollaborationKiller Mike says his verse on JAY-Z's "Poppin Tags" was pushed further in the song because he was "rapping his ass off.”By Cole Blake
- SongsDaBaby Wants To Collaborate With Jay Z: “Who I Gotta Talk To?”Who’s down for a Hov x DaBaby collab?By Kevin Goddard
- MusicSZA Talks "Manifesting" A Tyler, The Creator CollabThe songstress dished on how important manifestation is to her. By Madusa S.
- MusicBrandy Wants To Make Music With Drake: "I'm Calling You Out, Fam!"Fresh off dropping her new album "B7," Brandy hosted a fan Q&A and responded positively to someone who asked whether she'd ever do a song with Drake.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicDrake Vows To Collab With Lil Wayne Again In The Near FutureDuring Drake's virtual appearance on Lil Wayne's "Young Money Radio" on Friday, he promised to join forces with Wayne on a track very soon.By Lynn S.
- MusicRihanna Calling Out The Dream For Being Too Busy To Hit Studio Is Hilarious HypocrisyRihanna caught herself. By Chantilly Post
- SneakersAdidas UltraBoost X Undefeated Collab Returns In "Blackout" ColorwayThis pair is looking to be a lot stealthier.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersUndercover X Nike Daybreak Drops In Two New Colorways This WeekThe two new colorways range from modest to colorful.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJ. Cole & Nipsey Hussle Planned To Collaborate In 2019Rap Radar's Elliott Wilson and "B Dot" Miller asked J. Cole about his unexplored plans with Nipsey Hussle.By Devin Ch
- MusicNipsey Hussle Had Plans To Collaborate With Rihanna Before His DeathContinue to rest in power, Nipsey.By Chantilly Post
- MusicTLC's Chilli Reacts To Weezer's Cover Of "No Scrubs"Weezer gets much love from TLC's Chilli.By Devin Ch
- MusicEd Sheeran Really Wants To Collaborate With Drake: "That Has To Happen""I just think it’d be interesting."By Chantilly Post
- NewsVic Mensa Jumps On Tom Morello's "We Don't Need You"Vic Mensa doesn't need you. By Chantilly Post
- MusicYoung Thug Doubles Down On XXXTentacion Collaboration HopesYoung Thug is still trying to get XXXTentacion on a track.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAstronaut Scott Kelly Asked Cardi B To DM Him For "Collaborative Ideas"Cardi B's appeal has surpassed those on planet Earth. By Chantilly Post
- LifeSupreme & Nike Unveil Its Fall/Winter 2017 Neon CollectionNeon is the new black this Fall/Winter season.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Pump, Lil Yachty & Lil B Hint At Possible Collab With Studio PicsA collaboration we wanna see. By Chantilly Post
- NewsChildish Gambino Hoping To Collaborate With MigosDuring a Q&A with his fans last night, Childish Gambino revealed he's trying to work with Migos.By Rose Lilah