Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign React Meekly To "Vultures" Going Number One

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's collaborative album Vultures just went number one on the Billboard charts despite a lot of release issues plaguing its rollout, plus all the antisemitic bigotry associated with it. All that aside, it seems like the album really connected with fans, and both artists seemingly reacted to this news. Of course, they've both boasted about it going number one in a lot fo countries before this Billboard confirmation. "It’s a beautiful time," Ye stated to Complex, whereas Ty posted a video of himself saying, "Huh? Hm? S**t..." to the haters while holding up one index finger.

Vultures sold around 148,000 units in its first week, and this marks Ty Dolla Sign's first-ever number one album. On the other hand, this is Kanye West's eleventh number one album, and he technically hasn't broken this consecutive streak of chart-toppers if you don't count his G.O.O.D. Music compilation from 2012 or KIDS SEE GHOSTS with Kid Cudi. Even though they're both huge artists, they should be grateful for having all this work out in their favor, as they are extremely lucky. Still, when you have as much money and infamy as they do, sample clearance issues become much easier to handle.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's Vultures 1 Goes No. 1: The Latter Reacts

Another big problem with Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's first collab's release was its distribution method, as original distributor FUGA took it off streaming services temporarily. "On Friday, February 9, 2024, a long-standing FUGA client delivered the album Vultures 1 through the platform’s automated processes, violating our service agreement,” a statement from the company read. “Therefore, FUGA is actively working with its DSP partners and the client to remove Vultures 1 from our systems." This resolved itself promptly, though.

Meanwhile, the duo is now looking forward to some European listening events, kicking off in Italy and (at press time) wrapping up in Paris. Perhaps this will be the opportunity they have to celebrate this number one and to celebrate getting a new distributor for it. What do you think about Vultures 1 and how the next installments will shape up? Let us know in the comments and come back to HNHH for the latest on Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign.

