Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Will Bring "Vultures" To Rolling Loud California

Following the release of his eagerly-anticipated project with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures 1, Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share some exciting news. According to the Yeezy founder, the duo will take the stage at Rolling Loud California on March 14, only days after the second installment of Vultures is scheduled to arrive. The festival's official Twitter account confirmed the news shortly after Ye's announcement.

Aside from Kanye and Ty Dolla Sign, attendees will also have the opportunity to catch sets from Nicki Minaj, Sexyy Red, YG & Tyga, and more. It goes without saying that they're looking forward to the performance, however, some have doubts that it'll actually happen. Famously, Ye canceled his headlining set at the festival back in 2022 only days before it was scheduled to take place.

Kanye West Shares Exciting News On IG

"Rolling loud? More like rolling the dice to see if you show up," one Instagram user writes under Ye's announcement. Another says, "Bro’s gonna cancel his set the day before." Either way, supporters are hopeful that this time around, the performance will go off without a hitch. After all, opportunities to see Ye perform Vultures material have been scarce, and mostly limited to lucky fans able to score pricey tickets to his last-minute listening parties.

Rolling Loud California may not be the only exciting show Ye has lined up, however. Earlier this month, he took to social media to reveal that he was having trouble getting venues to book him, largely due to his antisemitic and otherwise unsavory comments. Luckily, some of his well-connected friends were able to come through for him, and talk of a potential world tour has already begun. What do you think of Kanye West announcing that he and Ty Dolla Sign will be performing Vultures at Rolling Loud California? Are you looking forward to it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

