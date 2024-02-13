Kanye West Shows Off His Alexander McQueen Crucifixion Mask

He was spotted in the mask over the weekend at the Super Bowl.

After some time away and a series of mysterious stories appearing out of Europe, West returned to the US late last year. Since then he's been spotted a lot more often but almost every time he has something covering much of his face. Sometimes that's been the kind of ski masks that he's worn on and off for years. Other times he's stepped out in something closer to a hockey mask. He was in attendance at the Super Bowl this weekend like many other celebs and he matched the special occasion with a special mask.

As soon as West was spotted fans honed in on what he was wearing over his face. He was sporting a black eye mask over top of a black ski mask covering his entire head. Displayed on the eye mask itself is a cut out of Jesus being crucified. The imagery is striking and West took to Instagram to show fans a close-up look at the piece. "Alexander McQueen Jesus Mask" he captioned the Instagram post revealing that the piece was from the legendary fashion brand. The video itself features a short black-and-white video close-up of West in the mask. Check out the short clip below.

Kanye West's New "Jesus Mask"

Kanye's appearance at the Super Bowl wasn't the biggest story from him this weekend. After months of delays, he and Ty Dolla $ign finally dropped their new collaborative album Vultures. The project sports a ton of high-profile features that rap fans spent much of the weekend breaking down. Though critics have been pretty harsh on the record fan response has been a bit more mixed.

West has also found himself in hot water for some of the samples used on his new album. Both the estate of Donna Summer and Ozzy Osbourne himself have called him out publicly for using samples that they rejected his request for. What do you think of Kanye West's new Alexander McQueen crucifixion mask? Let us know in the comment section below.

