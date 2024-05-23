Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Baroque Brown” Drop Details

Nike continues its commitment to sustainability with the Dunk Low Next Nature, a sneaker crafted with eco-friendly materials. The upcoming "Baroque Brown" colorway exemplifies this dedication, featuring a brown leather base that reflects earthy tones. Summit white and khaki leather details add depth and texture to the design, creating a harmonious blend of natural hues. Not only does the Dunk Low Next Nature prioritize sustainability, but it also delivers on style and performance. The use of premium materials ensures durability and comfort, while the sleek silhouette offers versatility for everyday wear.

With its environmentally conscious construction and timeless design, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Baroque Brown" is poised to become a staple in sneaker rotations worldwide. Whether you're an eco-conscious consumer or simply appreciate quality craftsmanship, this sneaker offers the perfect combination of style and sustainability. Stay tuned for the release date of the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Baroque Brown" and join the movement towards a more sustainable future in fashion. Don't miss your chance to step out in style while making a positive impact on the planet with these eco-friendly kicks.

"Baroque Brown" Nike Dunk Low Next Nature

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a brown rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The upper features a brown leather base with summit white leather overlays and a brown Nike Swoosh. Nike branding can be found on the tongue and the heel. Finally, the sneakers have summit white insoles that feature Nike's "Move To Zero" logo, and Nike's branding to move to zero carbon and waste in the future.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Baroque Brown” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

