Nike Dunk Low “Tennis Classic” Release Details Revealed

Nike Dunk Low is making waves with its upcoming "Tennis Classic" colorway set to drop later this summer. This iteration, exclusively for women, promises a fresh take on the classic silhouette. Featuring a vibrant green base, crisp white uppers, and subtle blue accents, the Nike Dunk Low "Tennis Classic" exudes a sporty yet stylish vibe. The green base injects a burst of energy into the design, while the white uppers offer a clean and versatile canvas. The blue accents add a touch of contrast, enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal of the sneaker. This color combination evokes a sense of athleticism and summer fun, perfect for the warmer months ahead.

As a WMNS exclusive release, the Nike Dunk Low "Tennis Classic" offers women sneaker enthusiasts a chance to stand out with a unique and eye-catching pair. Whether hitting the court or strolling the streets, these sneakers are sure to turn heads and spark conversations. Beyond its striking appearance, the Nike Dunk Low "Tennis Classic" delivers the performance and comfort that the Dunk silhouette is renowned for. With responsive cushioning and a supportive fit, these sneakers are suitable for both casual wear and active pursuits. Sneakerheads and Nike enthusiasts eagerly await the arrival of the Nike Dunk Low "Tennis Classic" later this summer.

"Tennis Classic" Nike Dunk Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The upper features a white leather base with light grey leather overlays and a blue leather Swoosh. Also, you can find Nike branding in blue and green on the heel, with white laces. Also, the tongues feature the Nike Tennis logo along with the Swoosh.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Tennis Classic” will be released on August 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

