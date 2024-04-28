Nike Dunk Low “Team Green” Restocking In Two Weeks

Get ready for the return of the Nike Dunk Low in the iconic "Team Green" colorway, set to restock this May. This classic silhouette is making a comeback with its timeless design and unmistakable style. Featuring a crisp white base with vibrant green overlays, the Nike Dunk Low "Team Green" exudes a fresh and energetic vibe. The combination of colors creates a clean and sleek aesthetic that's perfect for any occasion. Originally released in the early '90s, the Nike Dunk Low quickly became a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts for its versatile design and comfortable fit.

The "Team Green" colorway stays true to the original release, retaining its classic appeal while offering a modern twist. With its clean lines and understated elegance, the Nike Dunk Low remains a staple in sneaker culture. As the restock date approaches, anticipation continues to build for the return of the Nike Dunk Low "Team Green." Sneakerheads and collectors alike eagerly await the opportunity to add this iconic pair to their collection and relive the nostalgia of the early '90s. Whether you're a longtime fan of the Nike Dunk Low or new to the game, the "Team Green" colorway offers a fresh take on a beloved classic.

Nike Dunk Low "Team Green"

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The upper features a white leather base with green leather overlays and a green leather Swoosh. Also, you can find Nike branding in green and white on the tongue and heel, with green laces.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low “Team Green” will still be restocked on May 10th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

