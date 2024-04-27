Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Aster Pink” Official Photos Revealed

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature stands out as a sustainable sneaker silhouette, reflecting Nike's commitment to eco-friendly innovation. With the upcoming release of the "Aster Pink" colorway, exclusively for women, excitement is brewing in the sneaker community. This new iteration features a sail base adorned with pink overlays, creating a vibrant and eye-catching aesthetic. As a sustainable sneaker option, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature incorporates recycled materials and environmentally friendly manufacturing processes. This eco-conscious approach not only reduces waste but also minimizes the shoe's carbon footprint, making it a step towards a greener future.

In addition to its sustainable design, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature offers comfort and performance for everyday wear. Featuring responsive cushioning and a supportive fit, these sneakers are ideal for both casual outings and active lifestyles. With its versatile appeal and eco-friendly credentials, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Aster Pink" is poised to become a must-have addition to any sneaker collection. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to grow for the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Aster Pink" colorway.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim” Gets Retailer Photos

"Aster Pink" Nike Dunk Low Next Nature

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a pink rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. The upper features a sail base with pink leather overlays and matching leather Swoosh. Also, the laces feature the same pink color. Nike branding can be found on the tongue and on the heel. Finally, the sneakers have pink insoles that feature Nike's "Move To Zero" logo, and Nike's branding to move to zero carbon and waste in the future.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Aster Pink” will be released later this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “White/Cream” First Look

[Via]