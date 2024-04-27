Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “White/Cream” First Look

Travis Scott, the influential rapper and fashion icon, is gearing up for another groundbreaking collaboration with Jordan Brand. His upcoming release, the Jordan Jumpman Jack sneaker, is set to drop in a striking "White/Cream" colorway later this year. Building on the success of his previous collaborations, Scott continues to push the boundaries of sneaker design and streetwear culture. Known for his innovative approach to fashion and music, Scott's collaborations with Jordan Brand have consistently captivated audiences worldwide. The Jordan Jumpman Jack sneaker is no exception, with its clean and minimalist design offering a fresh take on classic Jordan silhouettes.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, it promises comfort and durability for everyday wear. Scott's influence is evident in every aspect of the design, from the distinctive color palette to the iconic Jumpman logo branding. As anticipation builds for the release of the Jordan Jumpman Jack sneaker, fans eagerly await the opportunity to add this coveted silhouette to their collections. Scott's collaborations with Jordan Brand have become highly sought-after among sneakerheads and fashion enthusiasts alike, and the upcoming release is sure to be no exception.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Barons” Releasing This Summer

"White/Cream" Jordan Jumpman Jack x Travis Scott

The sneakers feature a cream rubber sole and a plain white midsole. Also, the top is crafted from cream fabric with white leather accents. Further, there's a reversed Swoosh in white, indicating these are Travis Scott's kicks. Finally, the tongue and back sports cream Jordan and Travis details and a strap wraps around the bottom of the laces.

Nice Kicks reports that the Travis Scott x Jordan Jumpman Jack “White/Cream” will be released at some point this year. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” Gets New Photos

[Via]