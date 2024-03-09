Bad Bunny Drops Hefty Lawsuit On Fan For Posting Long-Form Videos From "Most Wanted Tour": Report

Reports say Bunny is looking $150K for each video uploaded and/or damages he can prove he suffered from, and to be taken down for good.

BYZachary Horvath
Bad Bunny Most Wanted Tour - Las Vegas, NV

Fans undying support for their favorite artists is great for the music business. However, there is no denying that it has also its cons, like everything else. Case and point, Bad Bunny's recent run-in with a fan who took posting videos a little too far. According to multiple reports, including TMZ, say that the Puerto Rican superstar is sending a lawsuit toward a man by the name of Eric Guillermo Madronal Garrone. He runs a YouTube channel called MADforliveMUSIC which posts all sorts of high-quality videos from concerts from tons of artists. However, Bad Bunny is not too fond of people being able to see his shows for free so he is dropping a lawsuit on the fan.

The hitmaker claims that Eric went to his Salt Lake City, Utah show in late February and filmed several videos from that tour stop. That would be his Most Wanted Tour, which is for his most recent record nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana. The reason why Bunny is suing him is because he says he owns the rights to the live performance music.

The Culprit Gave Fans A Birds-Eye View Of Bad Bunny's Orchestral Show

Bunny feels that he is doing this to draw more attention off of his name, stealing revenue in the process. However, his attempts at issuing standard takedown notices under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act did not go as planned. All of the videos, including this one above, are back up on the page due to a counterclaim filed by Eric. Finally, to try and settle this for good Bunny is trying to get an injunction. That would stop the fan completely from uploading any more long-form content. Even worse for the videographer, the multi-talent is looking for $150,000 for each video, or any actual damages Bad Bunny can show he suffered from the postings.

What are your thoughts on Bad Bunny suing a fan for uploading lengthy videos from his Most Wanted Tour? How do you think this will eventually all play out? What is your opinion on people posting videos from concerts online and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Bad Bunny. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of music and crime.

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
