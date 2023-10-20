Bad Bunny Announces Massive 2024 Tour

Bad Bunny will be hitting dozens of US cities on tour.

BYLavender Alexandria
One of the biggest stars in all of music is taking off on tour next year. After Beyonce, Drake, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd all embarked on major tours this year, 2024 is Bad Bunny's turn. Today he announced the "Most Wanted" tour which will see him hitting dozens of American cities. There are 49 tour dates listed on the official poster, but it also comes with a tease that there are even more yet to be announced. The series of shows begins in February and will go until at least May. Check out all the tour dates below.

Bad Bunny is fresh off the release of his new album Nadie Sabe Lo Qua Va A Pasar Manana. The project is already racking up millions of streams and will hit the charts later this week. It's expected to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 with over 200k streams in its first week. The album's breakout track "Monaco" is also expected to compete with Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" to potentially debut at the top spot on the Hot 100 as well.

Bad Bunny is coming off of a massive 2022. He had one of the most popular and highest selling albums of the year with Un Verano Sin Ti. Do you plan on seeing Bad Bunny on tour next year and which show do you plan to attend? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tour Dates:
02-21 Salt Lake City, UT
02-23 Las Vegas, NV
02-24 Las Vegas, NV
02-27 Phoenix, AZ
02-28 Phoenix, AZ
03-01 San Francisco, CA
03-02 San Francisco, CA
03-05 Sacramento, CA
03-07 Portland, OR
03-09 Seattle, WA
03-13 Los Angeles, CA
03-14 Los Angeles, CA
03-15 Los Angeles, CA
03-20 Denver, CO
03-23 Minneapolis, MN
03-26 Kansas City, MO
03-28 Chicago, IL
03-29 Chicago, IL
03-30 Chicago, IL
04-04 Toronto, Ontario
04-06 Detroit, MI
04-09 Washington, DC
04-11 Brooklyn, NY
04-12 Brooklyn, NY
04-13 Brooklyn, NY
04-17 Boston, MA
04-19 Philadelphia, PA
04-20 Hartford, CT
04-22 Louisville, KY
04-24 Tulsa, OK
04-26 Austin, TX
04-27 Austin, TX
04-30 Houston, TX
05-01 Houston, TX
05-03 Dallas, TX
05-04 Dallas, TX
05-07 New Orleans, LA
05-10 Charlotte, NC
05-11 Nashville, TN
05-14 Atlanta, GA
05-15 Atlanta, GA
05-17 Orlando, FL
05-18 Orlando, FL
05-21 Tampa, FL
05-24 Miami, FL
05-25 Miami, FL
05-26 Miami, FL

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
