Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Denim” Gets Official Images

A pair that matches perfectly with jeans.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Denim” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Crafted from dark grey suede, the uppers are adorned with black overlays. The black Nike Swoosh complements the midsole, while the Jordan branding is white on the tongue. Finally, the iconic Wings logo adorns the heel, adding a finishing touch to the clean and simple colorway of this pair.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is getting a fresh new look with its upcoming "Black Denim" colorway. This edition brings a unique twist to the classic silhouette, featuring a dark grey denim base that adds texture and depth. The black overlays complement the denim perfectly, creating a sleek, monochromatic appearance that’s both stylish and versatile. One of the standout features of this colorway is the gum rubber sole. It not only adds a touch of retro charm but also contrasts nicely with the darker tones of the upper. The combination of the denim and gum sole gives the sneaker a distinctive look that’s sure to catch the eye.

