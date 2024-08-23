Nike Air 180 “Black/Dusty Cactus” Release Date Revealed

An early September release for this highly anticipated sneaker.

The Nike Air 180 will make a splash this summer with its bold "Black/Dusty Cactus" colorway. You’ll want to mark your calendar for the release date. This upcoming edition features a sleek black upper that lays down a strong, timeless foundation. The dusty cactus blue overlays bring in a pop of vibrant color, creating a striking contrast that really catches the eye. With the signature Air 180 unit in the heel, you can count on these kicks to deliver top-notch cushioning and all-day comfort. It’s a fresh take on a classic that blends modern flair with retro vibes.

The Nike Air 180 has always been known for its unique design and groundbreaking tech. This "Black/Dusty Cactus" colorway keeps that legacy alive while giving it a cool, contemporary update. The combination of black and blue tones works perfectly, making these sneakers versatile enough to dress up or down. Whether you're out on the town or just hanging out, these sneakers are sure to elevate your look. Set to release this summer, the Nike Air 180 "Black/Dusty Cactus" is definitely one to watch for.

"Black/Dusty Cactus" Nike Air 180

Image via Nike

The sneakers come equipped with a black rubber sole and a clean black midsole, featuring that iconic air bubble under the heels. The upper is all about layers—starting with a black base and black overlays, topped off with those vibrant dusty cactus details. You’ll also spot an alabaster Swoosh on the sides, tying everything together. And to cap it off, more of that vibrant dusty cactus branding pops on the tongues and heels.

More Photos

Kicks On Fire reports that the Nike Air 180 "Black/Dusty Cactus" will be released on September 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike