Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black Denim” Gets Official Images

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black Denim” will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean sail midsole. Crafted from dark grey denim, the uppers are adorned with black denim overlays. The black Nike Swoosh complements the midsole, while the Jordan branding is grey on the tongue. Finally, the iconic Wings logo adorns the sides, adding a finishing touch to the clean and simple colorway of this pair.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is getting a fresh update with the upcoming "Black Denim" colorway. This version features a clean combination of black and grey denim across the upper, giving it a sleek, casual vibe. The mix of dark tones makes it a versatile option for everyday wear. One standout detail is the gum rubber sole, which contrasts nicely with the denim upper. This adds a bit of retro appeal while enhancing the shoe's durability. The gum sole is also practical, offering a solid grip and comfort for long wear.

