Air Jordan 4 "Denim" Slated For 2025: First Look

Denim meets classic Jordan style.

The Air Jordan 4 is set to release in an exciting "Denim" colorway, dropping in over a year. This upcoming release features a stylish denim upper, giving the classic silhouette a fresh, casual vibe. The use of denim adds a unique texture, perfect for sneakerheads looking for something different. A gum rubber sole complements the denim, offering a vintage-inspired touch. The gum sole not only looks good but provides solid traction and durability. The grey midsole adds contrast, balancing the overall design and giving the sneaker a clean finish.

The Air Jordan 4 has always been a favorite among fans, known for its bold look and comfortable fit. With this "Denim" edition, Jordan Brand is bringing a fresh twist to a timeless design. The mix of denim and gum rubber makes the sneaker perfect for both casual and streetwear styles. Although the release is over a year away, the anticipation is already building. Fans of the Air Jordan 4 are eager to add this unique colorway to their collections. With its stylish mix of materials and colors, the "Denim" Air Jordan 4 is sure to be a standout release when it finally hits the shelves.

"Denim" Air Jordan 4

The sneakers feature a clean gum rubber sole paired with a midsole in grey. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from premium denim featuring a classic shade of blue as well as a light grey. Further, it seems as though a gold detail is located on the laces.