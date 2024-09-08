Air Jordan 4 "Denim" Slated For 2025: First Look

The Air Jordan 4 is set to release in an exciting "Denim" colorway, dropping in over a year. This upcoming release features a stylish denim upper, giving the classic silhouette a fresh, casual vibe. The use of denim adds a unique texture, perfect for sneakerheads looking for something different. A gum rubber sole complements the denim, offering a vintage-inspired touch. The gum sole not only looks good but provides solid traction and durability. The grey midsole adds contrast, balancing the overall design and giving the sneaker a clean finish.
The Air Jordan 4 has always been a favorite among fans, known for its bold look and comfortable fit. With this "Denim" edition, Jordan Brand is bringing a fresh twist to a timeless design. The mix of denim and gum rubber makes the sneaker perfect for both casual and streetwear styles. Although the release is over a year away, the anticipation is already building. Fans of the Air Jordan 4 are eager to add this unique colorway to their collections. With its stylish mix of materials and colors, the "Denim" Air Jordan 4 is sure to be a standout release when it finally hits the shelves.
"Denim" Air Jordan 4
The sneakers feature a clean gum rubber sole paired with a midsole in grey. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from premium denim featuring a classic shade of blue as well as a light grey. Further, it seems as though a gold detail is located on the laces.
Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 "Denim" will be released on September 30th, 2025. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $215 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We'll keep you informed about the newest releases from top brands.
