Nike Kobe 6 Protro “All-Star 2.0” Surfaces Online: New Images

In-hand images of this pair have dropped.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro is set to release in the new "All-Star 2.0" colorway during All-Star Weekend next February. This upcoming pair features a sleek sail color scheme, giving it a clean and elegant look. Black details add sharp contrast, enhancing the overall design. One of the standout features of this colorway is the star pattern on the upper. The subtle stars give the shoe a unique texture, paying tribute to Kobe's All-Star legacy. This design element makes the sneaker both visually interesting and meaningful for fans of the late legend.

The Kobe 6 Protro is known for its performance-driven design, offering top-notch cushioning and support for players on the court. With this "All-Star 2.0" edition, Nike blends style with functionality, making it ideal for both collectors and athletes. The sail and black color combo adds a modern twist to the classic Kobe 6 silhouette. Releasing during the highly anticipated All-Star Weekend, the "All-Star 2.0" Kobe 6 Protro is expected to be a must-have. Fans of Kobe Bryant and sneaker enthusiasts alike will be eager to grab a pair of these iconic shoes when they hit the shelves next February.

"All-Star 2.0" Nike Kobe 6 Protro

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a matching sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of sail material, featuring a star pattern found throughout the uppers. Also, the shoes have a black Nike Swoosh on the sides and the Kobe Bryant Mamba Mentality logo on the tongue.