Kobe's Legacy Lives On In This Nike Kobe 6 Protro "All-Star 2.0"

Ben Atkinson
Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 02: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Washington Wizards in the first half at Verizon Center on December 2, 2015 in Washington, DC.
A detailed look at this pair has surfaced.

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro is set to release in the new "All-Star 2.0" colorway during All-Star Weekend next February. A detailed look has been unveiled, showcasing a sleek sail color scheme that gives the sneaker a clean and elegant appearance. Black details provide sharp contrast, enhancing the overall design. One of the standout features of this colorway is the star pattern on the upper. These subtle stars add a unique texture to the shoe, paying tribute to Kobe's All-Star legacy. This design element makes the sneaker both visually captivating and meaningful for fans of the late legend.

The Kobe 6 Protro is renowned for its performance-driven design, offering exceptional cushioning and support for players on the court. With this "All-Star 2.0" edition, Nike successfully blends style with functionality, making it ideal for both collectors and athletes. The sail and black color combination adds a modern twist to the classic Kobe 6 silhouette. Releasing during the highly anticipated All-Star Weekend, the "All-Star 2.0" Kobe 6 Protro is expected to be a must-have. Fans of Kobe Bryant and sneaker enthusiasts alike will be eager to secure a pair of these iconic shoes when they hit the shelves next February.

"All-Star 2.0" Nike Kobe 6 Protro

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a matching sail midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of sail material, featuring a star pattern found throughout the uppers. Also, the shoes have a black Nike Swoosh on the sides and the Kobe Bryant Mamba Mentality logo on the tongue.

Hypebeast reports that the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “All-Star 2.0” will be released on February 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

