Nike Kobe 6 Protro Prepares For "All-Star 2.0" Weekend 2025

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro is gearing up for its release in the new "All-Star 2.0" colorway during All-Star Weekend next February, and new retailer photos have surfaced, sparking excitement among fans. These detailed images showcase a sleek sail color scheme that gives the sneaker a clean and elegant look. Sharp black accents create a striking contrast, enhancing the overall design. A standout feature of this colorway is the star pattern on the upper, adding a unique texture and paying homage to Kobe's All-Star legacy.

Renowned for its performance-driven construction, the Kobe 6 Protro provides exceptional cushioning and support for players on the court. With the "All-Star 2.0" edition, Nike successfully combines style with functionality, making it ideal for both collectors and athletes. The mix of sail and black gives a modern twist to the classic Kobe 6 silhouette. Scheduled for release during the highly anticipated All-Star Weekend, the "All-Star 2.0" Kobe 6 Protro is expected to be a must-have. People are eager to grab a pair of these iconic shoes when they hit the market next February.

The sneakers feature a translucent rubber sole and a matching sail midsole. The uppers are crafted from sail material, displaying a star pattern throughout the design. Additionally, the shoes include a black Nike Swoosh on the sides and the Kobe Bryant Mamba Mentality logo on the tongue.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "All-Star 2.0" will be released on February 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released.

