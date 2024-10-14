Catch a Glimpse: On-Foot Photos Of The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "All-Star 2.0"

All-Star Weekend 2025 is going to be awesome.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “All-Star 2.0” will be released on February 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The Kobe 6 Protro is known for its performance-driven design, offering exceptional cushioning and support for players on the court . With the "All-Star 2.0" edition, Nike successfully merges style with functionality, making it perfect for both collectors and athletes. The combination of sail and black adds a modern twist to the classic Kobe 6 silhouette. Set to release during the highly anticipated All-Star Weekend, the "All-Star 2.0" Kobe 6 Protro is expected to be a must-have. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Kobe Bryant alike will be eager to secure a pair of these iconic shoes when they become available next February.

