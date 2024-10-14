Catch a Glimpse: On-Foot Photos Of The Nike Kobe 6 Protro "All-Star 2.0"

The Nike Kobe 6 Protro is set to launch in the new "All-Star 2.0" colorway during All-Star Weekend next February, and on-foot photos have surfaced, generating excitement among fans. A detailed look reveals a sleek sail color scheme that gives the sneaker a clean and elegant appearance. Black accents provide sharp contrast, enhancing the overall design. One standout feature of this colorway is the star pattern on the upper, which adds a unique texture to the shoe and pays tribute to Kobe's All-Star legacy. This design element makes the sneaker visually captivating and meaningful for admirers of the late legend.
The Kobe 6 Protro is known for its performance-driven design, offering exceptional cushioning and support for players on the court. With the "All-Star 2.0" edition, Nike successfully merges style with functionality, making it perfect for both collectors and athletes. The combination of sail and black adds a modern twist to the classic Kobe 6 silhouette. Set to release during the highly anticipated All-Star Weekend, the "All-Star 2.0" Kobe 6 Protro is expected to be a must-have. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Kobe Bryant alike will be eager to secure a pair of these iconic shoes when they become available next February.
"All-Star 2.0" Nike Kobe 6 Protro
The sneakers have a grey rubber sole and a coordinating sail midsole. The uppers are made of sail material, showcasing a star pattern throughout the design. Additionally, the shoes feature a black Nike Swoosh on the sides and the Kobe Bryant Mamba Mentality logo on the tongue.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “All-Star 2.0” will be released on February 13th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]