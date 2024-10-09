Bad Bunny and Lionel Messi Join Forces On A New Adidas Gazelle

Powerhouses are colliding on this sneaker.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Bad Bunny and Lionel Messi x Adidas Gazelle Indoor will be released on October 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers boast a gum rubber sole, complemented by a matching midsole for a cohesive look. Additionally, the uppers are meticulously crafted from brown leather, enhanced by more suede overlays for contrast. Further along the sides, Adidas's iconic Three Stripes are rendered in sail leather, with Benito and Leo in red font.

Originally designed for indoor soccer, the Gazelle Indoor maintains its sporty roots while transitioning seamlessly into streetwear . The rubber outsole provides excellent grip, making it suitable for various activities. As sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await this release, the collaboration highlights the intersection of sports and music. Also, the Adidas Gazelle Indoor collaboration with Bad Bunny and Lionel Messi promises to be a must-have for fans of both icons. With its unique colorway and special details, this sneaker is sure to capture attention and elevate any collection.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.