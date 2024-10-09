Bad Bunny and Lionel Messi Join Forces On A New Adidas Gazelle

The Adidas Gazelle Indoor is set to make a splash with its upcoming collaboration featuring Bad Bunny and Lionel Messi. This unique partnership brings together two icons from different worlds—music, and soccer—resulting in a fresh take on the classic sneaker. The Gazelle Indoor showcases a stylish cardboard brown and cream color scheme, creating a versatile look that stands out. The design features bold red lettering of "Benito" and "Leo" along the sides of the iconic Adidas stripes, paying homage to the two stars.
Originally designed for indoor soccer, the Gazelle Indoor maintains its sporty roots while transitioning seamlessly into streetwear. The rubber outsole provides excellent grip, making it suitable for various activities. As sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await this release, the collaboration highlights the intersection of sports and music. Also, the Adidas Gazelle Indoor collaboration with Bad Bunny and Lionel Messi promises to be a must-have for fans of both icons. With its unique colorway and special details, this sneaker is sure to capture attention and elevate any collection.
Adidas Gazelle Indoor
The sneakers boast a gum rubber sole, complemented by a matching midsole for a cohesive look. Additionally, the uppers are meticulously crafted from brown leather, enhanced by more suede overlays for contrast. Further along the sides, Adidas's iconic Three Stripes are rendered in sail leather, with Benito and Leo in red font.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Bad Bunny and Lionel Messi x Adidas Gazelle Indoor will be released on October 26th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
