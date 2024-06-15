Lionel Messi x Adidas Samba “Black/Gold” Release Date Unveiled

Lionel Messi is set to release a new Adidas Samba in a striking "Black/Gold" colorway. This upcoming sneaker reflects Messi's elegance and excellence on and off the field. The pair features a predominantly black color scheme, offering a sleek and classic look. Gold details add a touch of luxury and sophistication to the design. Messi's logo is prominently displayed on the tongue, highlighting his personal touch and iconic status. The black leather upper ensures durability and a premium feel, while the gold accents on the three stripes and heel tab provide a bold contrast.
The Adidas Samba is known for its versatility, and this iteration is no exception. Whether worn casually or for sports, it promises to make a statement. Messi's collaboration with Adidas continues to showcase his influence in the fashion and sports world. The "Black/Gold" colorway adds a refined twist to the classic Samba silhouette, appealing to fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Also, as anticipation builds, the Lionel Messi x Adidas Samba "Black/Gold" is expected to be a coveted addition to any collection.
"Black/Gold" Adidas Samba x Lionel Messi
The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and matching midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from black leather, with black suede overlays. Further, the 3 stripes are gold and the uppers feature a black tongue and matching black laces. Also, a gold "SAMBA" on the sides. Finally, the Lionel Messi logo is on the tongues and the heels are gold.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Lionel Messi x Adidas Samba “Black/Gold” is going to drop on June 20th. Also, the retail price will be $100 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
[Via]