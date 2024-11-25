Air Jordan 4 Denim "Worn Blue" Combines Craftsmanship And Style

A unique combination of light grey and blue denim.

The Air Jordan 4 Denim "Worn Blue" is bringing a fresh twist to a classic silhouette. This upcoming colorway features a premium denim construction, blending light and dark blue tones for a layered, textured look. The upper uses a mix of faded and darker denim, adding a lived-in, vintage vibe. White stitching throughout the overlays enhances the design, while the signature netting stays true to the Air Jordan 4’s iconic style. The midsole combines crisp white with subtle cream accents, adding balance to the bold upper.

A gum outsole completes the look, delivering a timeless finish with modern appeal. Gold accents on the lace dubraes add a touch of luxury, complementing the casual aesthetic. Also, the Jumpman branding on the tongue and heel maintains the shoe's heritage feel. This "Worn Blue" edition highlights the versatility of denim as a material in sneaker design. With its mix of craftsmanship and comfort, the Air Jordan 4 Denim "Worn Blue" is set to turn heads both on and off the streets. As anticipation grows, this release is poised to be a standout for fans of innovative yet wearable designs. It's a women’s exclusive, adding even more excitement to the drop next year.

"Worn Blue" Air Jordan 4 Denim

Mockup via Sneaker Market RO

