Air Jordan 4 NET “White” Features New Innovative Build

We could see many more colorways if this release goes well.

Official photos of the Air Jordan 4 NET “White” have surfaced, showcasing its sleek, updated design. This iteration of the iconic AJ4 features a fresh all-white colorway paired with a unique netted upper, adding a modern twist to the classic silhouette. Also, the clean design is accented by a gold Jumpman logo, providing a touch of luxury. Crafted with high-quality materials, the Air Jordan 4 NET “White” balances style, innovation, and durability. Further, as a women's exclusive, this release adds a sophisticated yet contemporary option to the Air Jordan lineup.

The Air Jordan 4 NET “White” seamlessly blends timeless appeal with forward-thinking design elements. The addition of the netted upper gives it a standout look, making it perfect for both casual wear and statement-making outfits. The official photos highlight the attention to detail that elevates this release. As one of Jordan Brand’s most enduring silhouettes, the Air Jordan 4 continues to evolve, and this women’s exclusive reflects that progression. With its minimalist aesthetic and bold gold accents, the Air Jordan 4 NET “White” will be a memorable addition to any collection. This latest design cements the AJ4’s place as both a cultural icon and a fashion-forward sneaker.

"White" Air Jordan 4 NET

Image via Nike

The sneakers include an all-white rubber outsole combined with a coordinating white midsole. Also, the uppers are where the design stands out. Further, made from white leather, the shoes are defined by a distinct netted pattern. White laces and white Jordan logos on the heels finish off the design. Lastly, a gold Jumpman hangtag provides a bit of flair on the sides of the sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 NET “White” will be released on December 2nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they are released. The combination of clean aesthetics and innovative design has already generated significant buzz. With official photos now available, the excitement surrounding this release continues to build.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike