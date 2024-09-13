Air Jordan 4 RM “White/Metallic Silver” Gets Official Images

The Air Jordan 4 RM is Jordan Brand’s newest model, and it’s set to release in a sleek "White/Metallic Silver" colorway. This fresh edition features a clean white color scheme, giving the sneaker a crisp and timeless look. Metallic silver overlays add a subtle yet stylish contrast, enhancing the overall design. The new Air Jordan 4 RM stays true to the classic Jordan 4 silhouette while offering modern updates. The white leather upper provides a fresh, minimalist aesthetic, while the metallic silver accents on the eyelets and side panels add a polished touch.
This balance between simplicity and elegance makes the shoe perfect for both casual wear and more stylish outfits. Its refined design, combined with its innovative updates, offers a modern twist on the classic Jordan 4. The "White/Metallic Silver" colorway is sure to catch the eye of sneaker enthusiasts looking for a versatile and sophisticated pair. With its clean color scheme and premium details, the Air Jordan 4 RM "White/Metallic Silver" is set to be a standout release.
"White/Metallic Silver" Air Jordan 4 RM
These sneakers showcase a semi-translucent rubber sole paired with a clean white midsole that includes a Nike Air bubble. Also, the uppers are made from white leather, accented by metallic silver overlays. White laces and a white tongue complete the pristine design. A black Jumpman logo adorns the tongue, while white Nike Air branding is prominently displayed on the heels.
Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM "White/Metallic Silver" will be released sometime this holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.
