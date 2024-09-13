Air Jordan 4 RM “White/Metallic Silver” Gets Official Images

A very clean look for this sneaker.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “White/Metallic Silver” will be released sometime this holiday. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

This balance between simplicity and elegance makes the shoe perfect for both casual wear and more stylish outfits. Its refined design, combined with its innovative updates, offers a modern twist on the classic Jordan 4. The "White/Metallic Silver" colorway is sure to catch the eye of sneaker enthusiasts looking for a versatile and sophisticated pair. With its clean color scheme and premium details, the Air Jordan 4 RM "White/Metallic Silver" is set to be a standout release.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is Jordan Brand’s newest model, and it’s set to release in a sleek "White/Metallic Silver" colorway . This fresh edition features a clean white color scheme, giving the sneaker a crisp and timeless look. Metallic silver overlays add a subtle yet stylish contrast, enhancing the overall design. The new Air Jordan 4 RM stays true to the classic Jordan 4 silhouette while offering modern updates . The white leather upper provides a fresh, minimalist aesthetic, while the metallic silver accents on the eyelets and side panels add a polished touch.

