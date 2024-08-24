Air Jordan 4 RM “Black Cat” Officially Revealed

The Air Jordan 4 RM is gearing up for a release in the sleek "Black Cat" colorway, a drop that’s sure to turn heads. This edition features an all-black design that exudes sophistication and style, making it a standout piece. Also, white branding on the tongues and heels adds a striking contrast, infusing a touch of elegance into the design. With its minimalist color palette, the Air Jordan 4 RM "Black Cat" is a versatile addition to any sneaker collection.
Staying true to the iconic Air Jordan 4 silhouette, the "Black Cat" colorway delivers both comfort and performance, ideal for everyday wear and athletic activities. The black rubber sole ensures excellent traction, while the cushioned midsole provides optimal support. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release, attracted by its timeless design and top-tier construction. Keep an eye out for the launch date, as the Air Jordan 4 RM "Black Cat" is a big hit. Don’t miss your chance to add this stylish pair to your rotation. It's a clean, classic combination of black and white on a beloved sneaker model.
"Black Cat" Air Jordan 4 RM
These sneakers come with a black rubber sole and a matching black midsole, complete with a Nike Air bubble for added comfort. Further, the uppers are made from black suede, complemented by additional black overlays in various materials, creating a rich, textured look. Black laces and a black tongue further enhance the sleek, monochromatic color scheme. The tongues feature Jordan Brand branding, while the heels are marked with "Nike Air" branding in white, adding a subtle but striking contrast to the design.
More Photos
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Black Cat” will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]