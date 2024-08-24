Air Jordan 4 RM “Black Cat” Officially Revealed

This blacked out pair drops this fall.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Black Cat” will be released this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

These sneakers come with a black rubber sole and a matching black midsole, complete with a Nike Air bubble for added comfort. Further, the uppers are made from black suede, complemented by additional black overlays in various materials, creating a rich, textured look. Black laces and a black tongue further enhance the sleek, monochromatic color scheme. The tongues feature Jordan Brand branding, while the heels are marked with "Nike Air" branding in white, adding a subtle but striking contrast to the design.

Staying true to the iconic Air Jordan 4 silhouette , the "Black Cat" colorway delivers both comfort and performance, ideal for everyday wear and athletic activities. The black rubber sole ensures excellent traction, while the cushioned midsole provides optimal support. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release, attracted by its timeless design and top-tier construction. Keep an eye out for the launch date, as the Air Jordan 4 RM "Black Cat" is a big hit. Don’t miss your chance to add this stylish pair to your rotation. It's a clean, classic combination of black and white on a beloved sneaker model.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.