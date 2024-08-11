Air Jordan 4 RM “Iron Grey” Officially Unveiled

Nike released the photos but we're still a few months away from this release.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is gearing up for its release in the "Iron Grey" colorway, with official photos now available. This new edition flaunts a sleek grey color scheme that imparts a modern and sophisticated vibe. The upper is crafted from high-quality materials, enhancing both durability and style. A striking feature is the sail midsole, which offers a clean contrast against the grey upper, boosting the sneaker's visual appeal. The addition of blue Nike branding on the heels provides a vibrant pop of color, rounding out the design with a bold finish.

The Air Jordan 4 RM retains its classic elements, such as breathable mesh panels and a supportive heel tab, ensuring that the sneaker is not only stylish but also functional. The unique blend of grey, sail, and blue hues makes it a versatile choice for any sneaker collection. This colorway is ideal for both casual wear and athletic pursuits. Keep an eye out for the release date of the Air Jordan 4 RM "Iron Grey." This stylish and high-performance sneaker is expected to be a popular addition. Don’t miss the chance to secure this sleek pair for your lineup.

"Iron Grey" Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a grey rubber sole paired with a sail midsole that includes a Nike Air bubble. Also, the uppers are crafted from grey suede, complemented by more grey overlays in different shades and materials. Further, white laces and a grey tongue enhance the color scheme. Jordan Brand branding adorns the tongues, while "Nike Air" branding is on the heels in a vibrant light blue.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Iron Grey” will be released this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike