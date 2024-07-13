Air Jordan 4 RM “Iron Grey” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

The Air Jordan 4 RM is taking over.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is set to release in the "Iron Grey" colorway. This new edition features a sleek grey color scheme, giving it a modern and sophisticated look. The upper is crafted from high-quality materials, ensuring durability and style. A standout feature is the sail midsole, providing a clean contrast to the grey upper. This design element enhances the overall aesthetic, making the sneaker visually appealing. The blue Nike branding on the heels adds a pop of color, completing the design with a bold touch.

The breathable mesh panels and supportive heel tab maintain the classic features of the Air Jordan 4. These elements ensure that the sneaker not only looks good but also performs well. Its unique combination of grey, sail, and blue makes it a versatile addition to any collection. This colorway is perfect for both casual wear and athletic activities. Keep an eye out for the release date of the Air Jordan 4 RM "Iron Grey." This stylish and high-performance sneaker is sure to be a hit. Don’t miss the chance to add this sleek pair to your lineup.

"Iron Grey" Air Jordan 4 RM

These sneakers feature a grey rubber sole paired with a sail midsole that includes a Nike Air bubble. Also, the uppers are crafted from grey suede, complemented by more grey overlays in different shades and materials. Further, white laces and a grey tongue enhance the color scheme. Jordan Brand branding adorns the tongues, while "Nike Air" branding is on the heels in a vibrant light blue.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Iron Grey” will be released this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

