Nike Field General “Aluminum” Gets Official Images

A new colorway is dropping.

The Nike Field General is a respected name in performance footwear. Originally designed for quarterbacks, it blends durability with advanced features. The upcoming "Aluminum" colorway is set to make a splash. It features a light blue upper, giving it a fresh and modern look. Vibrant orange details provide a striking contrast. These accents highlight the shoe’s dynamic design. The combination of light blue and orange is both bold and appealing. It captures attention on and off the field. Also, its design includes advanced cushioning for comfort. The shoe also offers excellent support, essential for quick movements.

This new colorway enhances the Field General’s versatile appeal. It’s suitable for both sports and casual wear. The light blue upper is stylish, while the orange details add a pop of color. This makes it a standout option for athletes and sneaker enthusiasts. It has consistently evolved to meet the needs of players. The "Aluminum" colorway continues this tradition. It combines practical features with a modern aesthetic. Overall, the Nike Field General in "Aluminum" is a must-have. It offers style, performance, and a nod to the shoe’s storied past. This release is sure to be popular among fans and newcomers alike.

"Aluminum" Nike Field General

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a matching black midsole. Next, the sneakers are constructed from a blue mesh base with more blue leather overlays. Also, an orange leather Nike Swoosh is found on the sides of the shoes. More orange details include the Nike branding on the tongue as well as the heel tab that features white Nike branding. Overall, this pair features a clean and cohesive colorway.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Field General "Aluminum" will be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they are released.

Image via Nike