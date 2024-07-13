Rihanna Shows Off Her Latest Puma Collection

Rihanna is back with a new ad for her latest Fenty x Puma collection. The campaign, which launched on July 11, features Rihanna as a rebellious schoolgirl, showcasing the new Creeper Phatty sneakers. Alongside her classmates, she brings a playful vibe to the classroom setting, passing notes and striking poses for the camera. The playful classroom antics in the video capture Rihanna's fun-loving personality. This campaign perfectly blends nostalgia with contemporary fashion.
The new collection includes two colorways of the Creeper Phatty sneaker. The options are vibrant red and white or solid black with matching black soles. These sneakers feature an oversized design and a stacked gum sole, staying true to the classic Creeper Phatty silhouette. They are wrapped in soft corduroy and suede, and the special packaging adds a final touch to the release. The luxurious materials used in the sneakers add a premium feel to the collection. The bold color options ensure that there is a style for everyone.
Rihanna's Fenty x Puma
The advertisement highlights the versatility and stylish appeal of the sneakers. Rihanna, known for her fashion-forward approach, brings a unique flair to the campaign. Also, the Creeper Phatty sneakers are available in a wide range of sizes, from women’s and men’s to big kids’, little kids’, and toddlers’ sizes. This new drop is a testament to Rihanna's ability to blend fashion with playful creativity, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fans alike. Overall, this release is a collaboration between two of the biggest names in fashion.
You can check out the Rihanna Fenty x Puma collection right now at Puma.com. Also, the retail price of the sneakers ranges from $65 to $120 depending on the sizing. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below.