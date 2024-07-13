Rihanna Shows Off Her Latest Puma Collection

Rihanna goes back to school in this new campaign.

The new collection includes two colorways of the Creeper Phatty sneaker. The options are vibrant red and white or solid black with matching black soles. These sneakers feature an oversized design and a stacked gum sole, staying true to the classic Creeper Phatty silhouette. They are wrapped in soft corduroy and suede, and the special packaging adds a final touch to the release. The luxurious materials used in the sneakers add a premium feel to the collection. The bold color options ensure that there is a style for everyone.

Rihanna's Fenty x Puma

The advertisement highlights the versatility and stylish appeal of the sneakers. Rihanna, known for her fashion-forward approach, brings a unique flair to the campaign. Also, the Creeper Phatty sneakers are available in a wide range of sizes, from women’s and men’s to big kids’, little kids’, and toddlers’ sizes. This new drop is a testament to Rihanna's ability to blend fashion with playful creativity, making it a must-have for sneaker enthusiasts and fans alike. Overall, this release is a collaboration between two of the biggest names in fashion.