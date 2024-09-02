Air Jordan 4 NET “White” Coming Soon: New Images Revealed

An early December release date is set.

The Air Jordan 4 NET “White” brings a fresh twist to the iconic AJ4 silhouette with its new netted upper design. This all-white colorway exudes a clean, minimalist aesthetic, highlighted by the striking gold Jumpman logo. The addition of the netted detailing adds a contemporary touch while maintaining the classic appeal of the Air Jordan 4. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 4 NET “White” promises both style and durability. As a women's exclusive, this sneaker is set to become a standout addition to any collection.

Whether on the court or on the streets, the Air Jordan 4 NET “White” delivers a timeless yet modern look that is sure to turn heads. Keep an eye out for the release of this highly anticipated sneaker, as it is expected to make waves in the sneaker community. The Air Jordan 4 NET “White” reimagines a classic silhouette with innovative design elements, offering a fresh take on a beloved sneaker icon. As one of the most popular sneaker silhouettes, the Air Jordan 4 continues to evolve, and this latest women's exclusive will make a significant impact.

"White" Air Jordan 4 NET

The sneakers feature an all-white rubber sole paired with a matching white midsole. Also, the uppers are where things get interesting. Crafted from white leather, the shoes are dominated by a unique netting design. White laces and what appears to be white Jordan branding on the tongues and heels complete the look. Finally, a gold Jumpman hangtag adds a touch of flair on the sides of the shoes.