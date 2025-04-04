Eminem Officially Becomes A Grandpa As Daughter Hailie Jade Welcomes First Child

Eminem has some serious celebrating to do these days, as recently, his daughter Hailie Jade revealed that she's given birth to her first child. She shared the news in an adorable Instagram post earlier today featuring a photo of the newborn, Elliot Marshall McClintock. "Happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e 🤍," she captioned her post.

As expected, her comments section is flooded with supportive fans congratulating her on the little one's arrival. "His initials are EM & M 🩵 Genius! What a little cutie," one of them writes. "Welcome baby shady!!" someone else says. Eminem's brother, Nathan "Nate Kane" Mathers even chimed in to provide the new parents with some heartfelt words of encouragement. "You guys are going to be amazing parents!" he said. "And Elliot will have the best uncle and grandpa! ❤️❤️"

Eminem & Hailie Jade

Fans first learned Eminem would be a grandpa last October, when he dropped the music video for his The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) track "Temporary" featuring Skylar Grey. The moving music video serves as a tribute to Hailie, showcasing home videos of her as a baby, emotional moments from her wedding, her pregnancy reveal, and more. In an episode of her podcast Just a Little Shady, she admitted that the song makes her emotional, as does her father's song with Jelly Roll "Somebody Save Me."

"I watched it in entirety and I don’t think I can do it again," she revealed at the time. "I definitely cry every time I hear it at all. Between that and 'Temporary'… I mean, I can’t. I audibly sobbed, I think, for both songs, but especially ‘Temporary.’ Watching the [‘Somebody Save Me’] video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realize how bad things were." At the time of writing, Eminem has yet to publicly address his grandson's birth.