Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Shows Off Her Baby Bump

BYAlexander Cole403 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Hailie Jade Mathers attends the 37th Annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)
Hailie Jade is going to be a mother soon.

For many, it is completely unfathomable that Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is already 29 years old. Moreover, they find it even crazier that she is married and is about to welcome her first child into the world. Hailie recently got married to her longtime partner Evan McClintock, and it was announced not long after that they were expecting a child. Now, Eminem is going to be a grandfather, and as 50 Cent revealed, he is going to be amazing at it.

The Holidays are a time to celebrate family, and there is no doubt that Hailie Jade and McClintock were feeling extra celebratory this year given the news of their growing family. In fact, the two recently shared some new photos from their Holiday festivities. This included a set where the couple was in front of the Christmas tree. In one, Hailie Jade could be seen showing off her baby bump as McClintock kisses her stomach. The photos were very sweet, and they certainly had fans questioning just how much they've aged.

Read More: Eminem's Daughter Reveals Her Baby's Gender

Hailie Jade To Welcome A Son To The World

Overall, it is impossible not to feel happy for the couple. Bringing a child into the world is one of the biggest gifts a couple can get. Moreover, it will be very cool to see a new era of Eminem where he gets to be a grandfather. We're sure it is going to be a trip for the kid when he grows up and gains consciousness. That's when he will realize just how famous and cool his grandpa is.

When it comes to Eminem, he had an interesting year as he released his album The Death Of Slim Shady. It is an album that ended up on a slew of year-end lists and some believe it is his best work in years. In the future, it will be interesting to see what Eminem does next. He clearly still has gas left in the tank.

Read More: 50 Cent Reveals Why Eminem Will Be The “Greatest” Grandfather

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
...