Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Hailie Jade is going to be a mother soon.

For many, it is completely unfathomable that Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is already 29 years old. Moreover, they find it even crazier that she is married and is about to welcome her first child into the world. Hailie recently got married to her longtime partner Evan McClintock, and it was announced not long after that they were expecting a child. Now, Eminem is going to be a grandfather, and as 50 Cent revealed, he is going to be amazing at it.

The Holidays are a time to celebrate family, and there is no doubt that Hailie Jade and McClintock were feeling extra celebratory this year given the news of their growing family. In fact, the two recently shared some new photos from their Holiday festivities. This included a set where the couple was in front of the Christmas tree. In one, Hailie Jade could be seen showing off her baby bump as McClintock kisses her stomach. The photos were very sweet, and they certainly had fans questioning just how much they've aged.

Hailie Jade To Welcome A Son To The World

Overall, it is impossible not to feel happy for the couple. Bringing a child into the world is one of the biggest gifts a couple can get. Moreover, it will be very cool to see a new era of Eminem where he gets to be a grandfather. We're sure it is going to be a trip for the kid when he grows up and gains consciousness. That's when he will realize just how famous and cool his grandpa is.