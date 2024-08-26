Eminem’s Daughter Recalls Heartbreaking Reaction To "Somebody Save Me" Music Video

Hailie Jade struggles listening to these two songs by her father.

Hailie Jade says she can't watch the music video for Eminem's song, "Somebody Save Me," without getting emotional. She discussed the track, which the legendary dedicated to her and her siblings, during an episode of her Just a Little Shady podcast. The music video features footage of her as a child while Eminem reflects on how his struggle with drugs and alcohol affected his parenting choices. "Another pill as I start to spiral / Message to my daughters / I don't even deserve the father title/ Hailie, I'm so sorry / I know I wasn't there for your first guitar recital," he raps.

“Speaking of things I watched this past week, which I guess I’ll say watched, but I refused to watch again — the ‘Somebody Save Me’ music video is out and I did watch the thing,” Hailie said. “I watched it in its entirety. I don’t think I can do it again. I definitely cry every time I hear it at all. Between that and ‘Temporary’ … I mean, I can’t. I audibly sobbed I think for both songs, but especially ‘Temporary.’"

Hailie Jade Attends Eminem's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Eminem and Hailie Jade Mathers attend the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

She continued: “Watching the [‘Somebody Save Me’] video back and listening to the songs, I feel like my parents did such a good job growing up where I didn’t realize how bad things were. But now, as an adult in hindsight, it’s so scary to think about. I think that’s why I get emotional so much just thinking that that could have happened. And obviously that’s the point of the song. But I will say, if you’ve ever lost an addict or loved one, I feel for you.”

Hailie Jade Reflects On "Somebody Save Me"

The release of the powerful music video comes after Em celebrated 16 years of sobriety back in April. He also released The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), last month. Check out Hailie's full comments on the piece below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Eminem as well as Hailie Jade on HotNewHipHop.

