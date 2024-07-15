Eminem Dedicates Another Touching Track To His Children On Jelly Roll-Assisted "Somebody Save Me"

Eminem presents a horrific and saddening alternate scenario in which his kids lose their dad.

Eminem's goal for The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) was to symbolically close the book on his Slim Shady alter ego. However, the conclusion is not the happy ending listeners may expect. On "Somebody Save Me" featuring Jelly Roll, Eminem raps from the perspective of him succumbing to his addictions and passing away. The Detroit, Michigan native is loosely making a callback to his 2007 overdose that nearly ended his life. Throughout the song, Eminem apologizes profusely for putting his vices (Slim Shady) above his now three kids, Hailie, Alaina, and Stevie, instead of being there for their biggest accomplishments. His children make a lot of appearances in his lyrics as his Stans know and when they do, he tears himself down a lot for not being the best caretaker for them.

The acclaimed MC has also stated this belief numerous times in interviews as well, like the one with Rolling Stone in 2004 via People. "Bein' a dad is definitely living a double life. Even before Hailie was born, I was a firm believer in freedom of speech… But once I hit them gates where I live, that's when I'm Dad... I'm not sayin' I'm the perfect father, but the most important thing is to be there for my kids and raise them the right way". It is part of the reason why "Somebody Save Me" is such an emotional ride for longtime fans of Eminem and even Jelly Roll. Both have had their respective grizzly bouts with drugs, and hearing the pain in their deliveries makes for a scary and sad what-could-have-been ending in the context of the album, but also in general.

Read More: Metro Boomin Exposed For Allegedly Cheating And Getting Side Chick Pregnant

"Somebody Save Me"- Eminem & Jelly Roll

Quotable Lyrics: