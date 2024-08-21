Eminem & Jelly Roll Drop Tear-Jerking Music Video For "Somebody Save Me"

Eminem is now just over a month removed from his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady. Overall, the record has received lukewarm reviews from critics, although his Stans seem to be enjoying it. Since its July 12 release and debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 200, it has slowly tapered off. It's now sitting at number 16, and only one track is on the Hot 100. That is the lead single "Houdini", and it is also beginning to fall down the ranks with it being at 24 as opposed to 20 last week. Regardless, though, Eminem achieving quite a bit of success at this stage of his career is highly impressive . Furthermore, there are still some other tracks to pull from it, including "Somebody Save Me", the collaborative closer between Eminem and Jelly Roll.

The emotional weight is what makes this song so special, as both respective megastars divulge into the previous battles with addiction. In the case of Eminem, he raps about an alternate reality where he wasn't able to be there for his kids' biggest accomplishments. In a cool but gut-wrenching way, Eminem pieces various clips from his and children's lives together in the new visuals for "Somebody Save Me". Perhaps the saddest part of the video is at the beginning where a younger Marshall Mathers is on the couch in a slumber (due to his drug intake) and one his daughters imploring him to get up and eat. Instead, she sends her away and tells her to “shut the door". Thankfully, Eminem was able to fight off his demons and his vices, and it goes to show how he strong he is and how much he cares about his family.