Sexyy Red Discreetly Cancels Multiple Tour Stops

Just about a month ago, reports came out that Red had been suffering from low ticket sales.

Sexyy Red's presence in hip-hop is very strong, but it's taking a hit right now. According to some digging from theJasmineBrand, the St. Louis, Missouri MC is already having to cancel a handful of shows for her second headlining tour. Sexyy Red 4 President is supposed to get underway tomorrow, August 22, in Seattle Washington at WAMU Theater. Sadly, though, that won't be happening. Additionally, her stops in Portland (August 23) and Oakland (August 26) are also ixnayed.

So, with that known, she will not be hitting the road until Saturday, August 24, in Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena. What's pretty interesting here is that the hitmaker did not make any announcements on her social media. There's nothing on X nor Instagram and it's got some fans reacting pretty sourly, unsurprisingly. "B**** I'm trying so hard not to cure sexyy red out. B**** why this h*e canceled her show out here?!?!?!?!?!". "WHY WOULD U CANCEL YO SHOW IN OAKLAND WTF 😫".

Sexyy Red Has Fans In Shambles

While this may be a shocking development to some, there were some previous reports proving that this was a true possibility. In early July, The Art Of Dialogue and Touring Data found that just 37.11 percent of the 85,217 tickets were sold back then. Now, it isn't clear how many have been scooped up since that time. However, it's pretty clear that sales are still not where they should be. Hopefully, this trend doesn't continue for Red in the future, but right now, this is a pretty big deal.