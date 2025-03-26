DJ Vlad Says He's Ready To Offer $100,000 For A "Serious" Eminem Interview

DJ Vlad has built one of the most respected hip-hop media platforms online over the last 15+ plus years. His YouTube channel has over six million subscribers and is chockful of some of the most honest and hard-hitting interviews in the space. However, while he has had countless opportunities to sit down with some of the most influential figures in rap, there's one person he's dying to talk with. He revealed who that would be during his first-ever in-person chat with Cam'ron. The two got to talking for over an hour on the New York's rapper's secondary show, Talk With Flee, about a wide range of topics. But around the 46:00 mark is when Vlad revealed that Eminem is his dream interview.

Cam'ron led into it by asking his interviewee about the most he was willing to shell out. That was going to be for OJ Simpson. However, with the former NFL star facing so many lawsuits, he wasn't able to negotiate those sorts of things directly. Instead, DJ Vlad was instructed to speak with a middleman. In the end, it all unfolded when they asked the interviewer to pay $100,000 up front before Simpson even began talking. But it seems he's willing to offer that much still and for Slim Shady this time.

DJ Vlad Biggest Interviews

"I think if me and Eminem sat down --considering how we're the same age, both hip-hop kids, both white-- I don't think he's ever done a real serious type of interview before. He's done some pieces here and there. But if me and him sat down, I think it would be the biggest thing he's ever done media wise." Him and Cam both agreed that it would be a huge deal, especially since Eminem rarely speaks in that manner.