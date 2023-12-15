Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim” Coming Summer 2024

The Air Jordan 1 High OG stands tall as an iconic sneaker loved for its timeless design and enduring popularity. With its classic high-top silhouette, it remains a symbol of style and cultural significance. One of the highly anticipated releases for the Air Jordan 1 High OG is the "Denim" colorway. This upcoming edition takes inspiration from denim materials, bringing a fresh and unique look to the classic design. The shoe showcases a combination of denim-like materials in various shades, creating a distinct and casual vibe.

The "Denim" Air Jordan 1 High OG retains its trademark features, including the renowned Swoosh logo and the cushioning for comfort. The use of denim-inspired materials adds a touch of texture and character to the shoe's overall appearance. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of the Air Jordan line are eagerly awaiting the release of the "Denim" colorway for its fusion of classic design with a nod to casual denim fashion. Its innovative use of materials and the incorporation of denim-like textures make it a highly sought-after addition to the Air Jordan 1 High OG lineup.

"Denim" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Sneaker Files

The sneakers feature a gum rubber sole and a clean midsole. A blue denim material constructs the base of the uppers, with more denim overlays. Also, a denim Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, and a white Jordan Wings logo can be found just above. Finally, white and light grey Nike branding can be found on the tongue. Overall, these sneakers take on an all-denim look and will be great for the summer.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Denim” will be released in the Summer of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

