Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Royal Toe” Officially Unveiled

A new take on a classic colorway is coming this November.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is set to debut in the striking "Black Royal Toe" colorway, blending classic hues with a fresh design twist. This edition sports a royal blue base, complemented by sleek black leather overlays and a crisp white Swoosh, crafting a bold yet sophisticated look. Ideal for both sneaker enthusiasts and casual wearers, the "Black Royal Toe" colorway maintains the iconic silhouette of the Air Jordan 1 Low while injecting a vibrant burst of blue.

The sneaker's construction promises comfort and durability, with premium materials that uphold the Air Jordan legacy of quality. The design balances the vivid royal blue with the neutral tones of black and white, offering versatility in styling options. This colorway is perfect for those who appreciate a sneaker that stands out yet remains easy to pair with a variety of outfits. Whether for daily wear or special occasions, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Royal Toe" is expected to be a popular choice. Overall, keep an eye out for its release; this could be the next must-have in your sneaker collection.

"Black Royal Toe" Air Jordan 1 Low

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Crafted from royal blue leather, the uppers are adorned with black leather overlays. The white Nike Swoosh complements the midsole, while the Jordan branding is royal blue on the tongue. Finally, the iconic Wings logo adorns the heel, adding a finishing touch to the clean and simple colorway of this pair.

More Photos

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Royal Toe” will be released sometime this November. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $115 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike