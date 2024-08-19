Nike Kobe 8 Protro EYBL “Crimson Tint” PE Unveiled

Kobe always made time for the EYBL.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Crimson Tint" is a distinctive Player's Edition crafted specifically for the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL). Featuring a light pink base with contrasting black details, this colorway injects a youthful yet bold look into the lineup. The sneaker’s design reflects Kobe Bryant's commitment to supporting and inspiring young athletes, embodying his belief in their potential both on and off the court. Known for its lightweight design and responsive cushioning, the Kobe 8 Protro ensures peak performance for rising stars in basketball.

The addition of subtle design elements tailored for dynamic on-court action highlights the shoe's practicality. The "Crimson Tint" version not only enhances the players' style but also their game, making it a fitting tribute to Kobe's legacy. These exclusive sneakers underscore the blend of performance and style, making them a prized possession for participants of the EYBL. This edition continues to celebrate Kobe's dedication to nurturing the next generation of basketball talent.

"Crimson Tint" Nike Kobe 8 Protro EYBL

The sneakers feature a transparent rubber sole paired with a light pink and white midsole. Light pink mesh constructs the uppers, accented by a black-stitched Nike Swoosh on the sides. The tongues proudly display the EYBL logo in gold. The heels also showcase the Kobe signature and "EYBL FAM' REUNION". This pair is dressed in a light pink and black color combination that never fails to impress.