Nike Kobe 8 Protro “EYBL” PE Gets Exclusive Look

A pair honoring the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.

BYBen Atkinson
NBA Finals Game 7: Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is set to make a statement with its upcoming "EYBL" colorway. EYBL, standing for the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, is known for showcasing top young talent in the basketball world. This exclusive colorway pays homage to the league with its striking all-purple design, accented by white and gold details. With its sleek silhouette and innovative technology, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro is built for top-tier performance on the court. From its responsive cushioning to its lightweight construction, every aspect of this sneaker helps players excel in their game.

But it's not just about looks—the Nike Kobe 8 Protro is engineered for performance. With its durable materials and responsive cushioning, this sneaker offers the stability and support needed to make game-winning plays. Also, as basketball enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the "EYBL" colorway, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro continues to solidify its place as a beloved silhouette in the basketball community. Whether you're a professional athlete or a casual fan, this sneaker is sure to make a statement and elevate your game to new heights.

"EYBL" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

Image via mwehoops_eybl

The sneakers feature a purple rubber sole and a purple midsole. A purple material constructs the uppers. A white-stitched Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, as well as the EYBL logo on the tongue in gold. Also, white Kobe Bryant branding is on the sides, near the wheel. Finally, we can expect the Kobe Bryant logo somewhere else on the sneakers. That being said, the performance of the Kobe 8 is incredible, and these will hold up on the court.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike Kobe 8 Protro “EYBL” PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

