Nike Sabrina 2 EYBL PE Revealed By Nike

The Nike Sabrina 2 EYBL Player's Edition is designed specifically for the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, showcasing a commitment to supporting young athletes. This special edition sneaker features a delightful light pink color scheme. The pair is accented with black and blue details that add depth and vibrancy. As Sabrina Ionescu's signature model, the Nike Sabrina 2 embodies her dedication to the next generation of basketball players, mirroring her own dynamic and inspiring playstyle.
Engineered for performance, the Nike Sabrina 2 combines comfort with advanced basketball technology, making it ideal for rising stars in the sport. Its design emphasizes mobility and support, crucial for the fast-paced nature of youth basketball. This player's edition not only highlights Sabrina's support for young athletes but also brings a fresh aesthetic to the court. With its eye-catching colorway and youth-focused design, the Nike Sabrina 2 EYBL edition is set to be a favorite among young players, offering them both style and substance as they hone their skills.
EYBL Nike Sabrina 2
The sneakers feature a [rpurple rubber sole paired with a matching midsole equipped with Nike React technology. Also, the uppers are crafted from purple mesh, with lighter purple overlays and blue details. One side displays a dark Nike Swoosh. Additionally, the iconic EYBL logo is found on the tongues, in gold. Finally, the heels of the sneakers feature "EYBL FAM' REUNION" in dark lettering.
Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Nike Sabrina 2 EYBL PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court.
