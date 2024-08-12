Air Jordan 1 Low GS “Legend Blue” Officially Unveiled

Jordan shoes in the UNC theme are always hot.

The Air Jordan 1 Low is gearing up for the release of its "Legend Blue" colorway, an exclusive for grade school sizes. This new edition offers a fresh twist on the classic UNC colors, featuring a crisp white leather base complemented by vibrant University Blue leather overlays. The combination gives this sneaker a clean and eye-catching look that's perfect for young sneaker enthusiasts. This GS-exclusive version maintains the Air Jordan 1 Low's signature design elements, such as the iconic silhouette and the Air cushioning that offers comfort for all-day wear.

The "Legend Blue" colorway not only pays homage to Michael Jordan's alma mater but also adds a stylish flair that makes it a standout addition to any young collector's lineup. With its youthful appeal and classic roots, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Legend Blue" is sure to be a hit among both new fans of the Jordan brand and those who appreciate the legacy of UNC-inspired sneakers. Keep an eye out for this release, as it promises to bring a touch of iconic style to the playground or any casual occasion.

"Legend Blue" Air Jordan 1 Low GS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a university blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Crafted from white leather, the uppers are adorned with university blue overlays. The university blue Nike Swoosh complements the laces, while the Jordan branding is university blue on the tongue. Finally, the iconic Wings logo adorns the university blue heel, adding a finishing touch to the clean and simple colorway of this pair.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low GS “Legend Blue” will be released sometime this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $110 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike