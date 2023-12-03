Air Jordan 1 Low GS “Olympic” Officially Unveiled

The Air Jordan 1 Low GS is prepping for an "Olympic" colorway release, bringing iconic style to younger sneaker enthusiasts. This edition pays tribute to the historic Olympic Games, capturing the spirit of athleticism and excellence. The Air Jordan 1 Low GS embodies the same legendary design as its high-top counterpart, showcasing a sleek and timeless look. The "Olympic" colorway mirrors the patriotic hues associated with the Olympic Games, featuring bold red, white, and blue accents.

This special edition resonates with the youthful energy of the GS line while celebrating the global impact of the Olympics. Nike's dedication to infusing heritage into this release is evident, offering a chance for young sneakerheads to embrace the legacy of both the Air Jordan line and the Olympic Games. The Air Jordan 1 Low GS "Olympic" edition represents more than just a sneaker; it's a symbol of sportsmanship, unity, and the enduring legacy of Michael Jordan's iconic brand.

"Olympic" Air Jordan 1 Low GS

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a dark navy rubber sole and a clean white midsole. A navy leather constructs the base of the uppers, with red leather overlays. A red Nike Swoosh is found on the sides, trimmed in gold. Also, navy laces and a gold Jumpman on the tongue complete the design. Finally, the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo can be found on the heel, also in gold. Overall, these sneakers channel the Olympic energy. Featuring the tri-colors of the United States, the pair also features gold accents as a finishing touch.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low GS “Olympic” will be released in the Spring of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $90 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

